Penticton Ribfest adds twists to upcoming experience

Photo: Contributed Ribs and more on the menu at family-friendly Penticton Ribfest this summer.

Penticton Ribfest will be back bigger than ever this summer, with brand-new aspects to enjoy.

On top of the usual live music, beer garden, kids zone and, of course, mouthwatering ribs, the Okanagan Lake Park extravaganza promises more.

"This isn’t just any Ribfest. We’re bringing you that old-school backyard feel with a few bold new twists," reads a press release from Ribfest.

"We’ve added some juicy new upgrade options to make your Ribfest experience even tastier."

They are launching the Ribfest Tournament Series, featuring:

Men’s Hockey Tournament (in partnership with the Okanagan Hockey Academy)

Rec League Softball Showdown

Kids’ Ball Hockey Blitz

Plus, there are flexible ways to enjoy the festival.

Option 1 "Come As You Are" Entry is 100% free — always has been, always will be. Enjoy live music, great eats, and good vibes all weekend long

Option 2 "The Fast Pass" for $15. Skip the lines and get 10 per cent off ribs.

Option 3 "The All-You-Can-Eat Experience" – $49 online / $59 at the gate. Choose from two time slots daily (2–3:30 PM or 5–6:30 PM, Friday–Sunday and taste from every truck, plus get sides and drink tokens.

It all takes place July 25 to 27. For more information, and to purchase passes or sign up for the tournaments, click here.