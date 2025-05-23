Penticton's 100 Men Who Care organization helps unhoused

Photo: Contributed Annika Kirk, 100 More Homes Coordinator, speaks to members of 100 Men Who Care Penticton

Penticton men with a passion for helping out decided to put their dollars towards groups supporting unhoused people.

On May 20, members of 100 Men Who Care Penticton gathered at Yellow Dog Brewery and heard from three groups: The Penticton & Area Overdose Prevention Society (P+OPS), and the Lived and Living Experience Table and the Youth Action Table, both from 100 More Homes.

The groups equally shared the $6,000 pot donated by all the men in attendance.

"While they made it clear that Penticton’s unhoused and precariously housed face many challenges, including a significant lack of resources to tackle the issue, the evening’s presenters also shared hopeful stories of individuals overcoming deep personal loss, physical and mental health challenges, and the devastating effects of substance use to find and keep housing along their road to recovery.," reads a 100 Men Who Care press release.

"One presenter spoke about her own experience as an unhoused youth. She said that 'it wasn’t by pulling up my bootstraps' that she emerged from homelessness. Instead, it was through the help she received from a caring and supportive community network. Another presenter spoke of the unwavering support of her doctor on her journey to recovery, a doctor who 'wouldn’t give up on me' despite her struggles with addiction and mental health."

The members in attendance agreed it was an eye-opening experience.

The group is dedicated to spreading funds to worthwhile causes. They meet quarterly and make connections while learning about community initiatives.

“While 100 Men is in our name, we’re not quite there yet,” says, Aaron McRann. “We’re always welcoming new members to help increase our impact.”

Interested men can visit the 100 Men Who Care website online here for more information.