OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre in South Okanagan looking for help with legacy foundation

Photo: OSNS OSNS Legacy Foundation hoping for sponsors.

It's always a good time to leave a legacy.

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre's Legacy Foundation is hoping to encourage charitable-minded South Okanagan-Similkameen community members to consider leaving a gift in their will.

"Legacy gifts help secure the financial future of OSNS, ensuring that children and youth throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen continue to receive essential treatment and developmental support for years to come," reads a press release from the organization.

OSNS provides treatment, education and specialized care to local kids and youth, and is reliant upon community generosity to continue its work.

"By supporting the OSNS Legacy Foundation, donors are investing in the future strength and stability of OSNS, ensuring that no child is left without the support they need to thrive," the press release reads.

Anyone interested in learning more about how they can leave a legacy can contact Megan Windeler at [email protected] or check out the legacy foundation online here. All inquiries are confidential and without obligation.