Cops canvassing area after trailer goes up in flames near Summerland

Photo: Contributed Trailer fire in Summerland area.

A trailer fire sparked near Summerland early Thursday afternoon.

Castanet readers shared photos of the sudden blaze in the Trout Creek area.

Castanet's Casey Richardson is on scene on Dunn Street just off the highway, and reports that activity seems to have calmed down.

She reports that a trailer on a property caught fire, and neighbours tell her there has been arson in the area. No cause for this fire has been confirmed.

Police are on scene canvassing the area, allegedly searching for a potential suspect.

Neighbours told Richardson that they are grateful for the recent rain, otherwise the fire, in their opinion, could have been much worse.