South Okanagan Assessment Program hosting fundraiser to help pilot project of faster autism diagnosis

Photo: SOAP Dr. Miriam Oliver (centre) a Pediatrician and Qualified Autism Assessment Specialist, along with Speech Language Pathologists Janette Grant (right) are part of the South Okanagan Assessment Program

A team dedicated to helping "clean up the autism assessment wait list" is hosting a fundraiser next month to help support their project.

Dr. Miriam Oliver, a pediatrician and qualified autism assessment specialist, along with speech language pathologists Janette Grant and Maureen Wourms Larson, started the South Okanagan Assessment Program (SOAP) in August 2024.

The multidisciplinary autism assessment program works directly with helping children over 6 years of age through school-based teams within South Okanagan School Districts 53 and 67.

The focus is on triaging the highest-needs children first and provides cost-free autism assessments to those families.

This event, which is is open to the public, offers a chance to meet the team behind the project and talk about the importance of changing current provincial autism assessments.

Tickets are $55 each, and the price includes one drink and appetizers. $20 of each ticket price goes directly to supporting SOAP.

The fundraiser takes place at : Neighbourhood Brewing on June 5, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

