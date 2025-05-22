Penticton man who abandoned family gets no cash from home sale

Photo: BC Courts Stock photo of judge in BC.

A Penticton man will not get any money from the sale of a house that he shared with a wife he abandoned.

According to a recent court judgment, Bernd, 55, and Alexandra Zoeller, 54, were married in 1993 and separated in 2013. Bernd suddenly left the family and moved in with his new partner, his business bookkeeper.

"[Bernd] left the family home in 2013 without warning while [Alexandra] and the children, then aged 11, 16 and 19, were in Germany. He moved in with Zoeller Auto’s bookkeeper, Ms. Julia Pakula, with whom he lived in a marriage-like relationship until she died in 2019. On her death, the claimant inherited her home," reads the public court decision from Justice G.P. Weatherill.

"Meanwhile, [Alexandra] was left to support the children without any financial support from the claimant."

One year later, Bernd's business failed and he declared bankruptcy. Meanwhile, Alexandra and the children continued to live in the family home, and Alexandra paid all associated bills.

In 2024, Alexandra sold the home, in part to settle debts incurred while she and Bernd were still together, and Bernd came after half of the roughly $340,000 in leftover cash.

"[Bernd] argues that because his bankruptcy eliminated approximately $263,000 of family debt, he should be given credit for that against the family debt the respondent paid. I disagree," Weatherill wrote.

"[Bernd] is unable to direct me to any authority where such an argument was either made or had succeeded and I can think of no meritorious basis for entertaining it. There is no evidence that he made any payments to his bankruptcy trustee while he was undischarged. Given his position that he was unable to work, I suspect none of his creditors received anything. As an analogy, his argument is akin to a situation where a family debt lapses due to an intervening limitation period and the party owing the debt asserts that he/she gets credit for paying it."

Weatherill ultimately decided only Alexandra deserved the proceeds of the house sale, once costs of childcare, house maintenance and related costs were taken into account.

"I cannot come to any other conclusion but to find that the respondent be entitled to 100 per cent of the net proceeds to the exclusion of [Bernd Zoeller]," Weatherill wrote in his decision.

"In my view, and keeping an eye on the parties' different levels of net worth, it would be manifestly unfair for [Bernd Zoeller] to benefit from the family home’s appreciation given that he abandoned both the property and the family."