'Nobody wants this': South Okanagan Canada Post unionized workers frustrated with corporate offer

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Jess Longpre, secretary treasurer, and Jeff Padgham, president, with Canadian Union of Postal Workers 796

As an almost-inevitable strike looms, local unionized Canada Post workers in the South Okanagan want the community to know that they are frustrated too, and feeling boxed into a corner.

"Nobody wants this," said Jeff Padgham, local president of Canadian Union of Postal Workers 796, speaking to Castanet Thursday morning.

"We've already faced weeks without pay [during the 2024 strike], and it's causing a lot of fear, anxiety and uncertainty for all our members."

CUPW workers were ordered back to work in December with an extended collective agreement that will expire tonight at midnight.

A strike notice was issued earlier this week. Canada Post presented CUPW with a formal contract proposal on Wednesday, which in part amounts to a little more than 13 per cent in wage increases over four years. The union was looking for closer to 19 per cent to catch up after years of rampant inflation.

It also pitches more part-time staff and introducing "dynamic routing" — a model that could see mail delivery routes change on a daily basis to adjust to varying conditions — without established rules governing the system.

The whole offer is, as Padgham points out, long and complicated, and he feels it is a "bullying" tactic of Canada Post to spring this on them last minute.

"This decision is about thousands of people's futures across Canada, and we're talking about several hundreds of pages of an offer. I cannot see the union accepting this offer within 24 hours, or even putting it to a vote, it's just not feasible," Padgham said.

"I also don't see how we will be able to continue to work without a contract as of tomorrow."

Canada Post rejected CUPW's call for a two-week "truce" that would have given the union time to review the new offer in detail.

"By refusing our offer of a two-week truce, they're forcing our hand and showing us that they want conflict, and they want us to go on strike to further [make the public blame] us for causing this when, in fact, they're setting the table," Padgham said.

He wants the local community to know that postal workers understand another strike is frustrating — for them, as well as customers.

"We recognize how hard it is on our customers. The last thing we want to do is further ostracize our customers. But if we look at how we got here at the end of COVID, we were exhausted and agreed in good faith to a two-year contract extension with minimal pay increases. We were promised that negotiations would begin, and that would give us all time to recover from the challenge of COVID," he said.

"But at the end of that extension, there was absolutely no progress, and eventually we ended up in the five week long strike in November and December last year, after many attempts, including mediation."

Now, it seems another strike looms.

"We've absolutely been backed into a corner, and it's causing a lot of like conflict on the floor too, a lot of anger, a lot of stress," Padgham said.

"What they're proposing is massive restructure of how the corporation operates, and that's a lot to consider and to wait to the very last minute like this ... It's absurd to expect the union to decide by Friday on such a massive decision that affects so many people."

-With files from The Canadian Press