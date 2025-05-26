'Prisoners of Immigration Canada': Similkameen family stuck in Mexico for half a year waiting for adopted kids citizenships

Casey Richardson

A Similkameen family has been stuck in Mexico for almost half a year waiting for immigration to approve their adopted children’s visas to come back home.

James and Melissa Bodden started their adoption process in 2019 with Sunrise Family Services, hoping to adopt a couple of children from Mexico to grow their family.

They didn't expect to be stuck in a foreign country, unable to return home, with no answers as to why their kids' applications were taking so long.

“We're exhausted. I want to cry every day,” Melissa said. “We feel like we're prisoners of Immigration Canada.”

“We just sat here for months and months and months, waiting to hear anything and reaching out to whoever we could to try and help us in our case.”

Adoption process takes years

The pair, who have been married since 2017, spent time in Mexico growing up. Melissa spent time volunteering in orphanages and group foster homes in her early twenties.

Near the end of 2019, the agency approved the family for adoption and began the process of matching with children in 2020.

“We were originally approved for a sibling group of two or three, and then Mexico came back to us and said, ‘Are you open to a sibling group of four?’ We had to talk about that for a while, because four is a lot, then we came back to them and said ‘We would be open to it if we are approved for it,’” Melissa said.

After another home study with their social worker and expanding their home, they were prepared to welcome in four.

In October 2023, they were matched with a sibling group and went to Mexico to meet with them in December 2023.

The Boddens fostered the four kids for a week in an Airbnb and decided they were all-in on becoming a family.

“At that point, they had to go back to their home, and we had to come back home and do all the paperwork, which took until the next October,” James said.

The official adoption process through the courts started in October 2024. Everything was finalized in the courts on Dec. 12, 2024.

“So the kids were legally ours, and we started the process of getting all the Mexican birth certificates, Mexican passports, because they had to change the birth certificates into our name,” Craig said.

Finally, everything was completed with all the necessary documents translated into English, and the family was able to apply for the kids’ citizenship in Canada by Jan. 12.

Stuck waiting for citizenship

At the time, the family was staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City, right near the Canadian Embassy.

“We are a five-minute walk from the embassy, in case we needed to do anything. We didn't understand then that you can't enter the embassies of Canada around the world.”

They expected the citizenship to be done quickly, since they were told others had been done in a few days by their adoption agency.

“February rolls around, we're still in Mexico City, and [wondering], ‘What is happening?’” Melissa said. “We're moving around Airbnb to Airbnb, because we're imagining we're going to be going home in a week."

By Feb. 15, the family decided to move out of Mexico City into another area to wait for approval, since there are limited places for the kids to play in the major city.

“This is killing us. We're not happy here. We should have been home already. But what are we going to do?” Melissa said.

“So we sat down and we talked about it, and we decided that it would be better to be somewhere quiet, closer to a beach, so that we had somewhere free to go to, because we don't have unlimited resources.”

They settled into Playa Del Carmen.

“We thought we'd be in Playa Del Carmen for a few weeks, right? And then we finally get the call. But then, after nine weeks in Playa Del Carmen and no sign, we moved over to Cancun," James said.

At the end of March, the family hired an immigration lawyer to help with their case. They continued to try to reach someone at the embassy for help and constantly called into Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

“After a couple of hours on the phone, I would get to talk to an agent, and they were pretty powerless to do anything with any of our cases except tell us it doesn't show us anything,” James said.

They started getting in touch with elected officials, including MP Dan Albas. He represented their electoral area before the spring election, which changed boundary ridings and put their home base of Cawston under the newly elected South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Helena Konanz.

Konanz was officially sworn into office on Wednesday and is working on getting her staff set up, and told Castanet the Boddens' case is something she wants to work on as soon as possible.

“It's really devastating what's happening, and I want to help them as best as I can,” she said. “Their situation is dire, I know, and so it's a huge priority for me.”

The Boddens are stuck waiting for IRCC and, in the meantime, losing money.

Castanet reached out to the IRCC for information on how long adopted children’s visas can generally take, along with whether there are avenues to pursue to help move forward the process.

The IRCC said that due to privacy legislation, they cannot comment on individual cases.

In an emailed statement, they said the processing of citizenship grant applications for adopted persons is completed in two parts, where processing time for part one is "approximately seven months, provided all required documents are received."

"Part two is an assessment of whether the adoption meets the requirements of section 5.1 of the Citizenship Act such as, but not limited to verifying that the adoption complies with the laws of both Canada and the country where it took place, that the adoption is in the best interests of the child and that a genuine parent-child relationship exists," they added.

The IRCC said processing time for the second part is typically two years or longer and "can vary significantly depending on the country and the specifics of the case."

They did not answer Castanet's inquiry as to whether any reasons why adopting from Mexico may take longer than from any other country.

Family-owned farm struggling

As farmers, both the Boddens are self-employed and now unable to make an income this year since they missed the spring season. They also cannot work while in Mexico.

The family has farm sitters employed, who were brought on expecting two to three months of work.

“Their energy is also overextended as they were not anticipating we would be gone for over five months," James said.

At this point, they have also lost animals because health issues are too complicated for the farm sitters to handle.

The Boddens reapplied for citizenship for the kids in April, hoping to have their case would be expedited.

They also applied for visitor visas so their kids could at least come to Canada, and they would return to Mexico if they had to.

"We have contacted numerous government officials to try and get help to bring us home. Our pleas have fallen on deaf ears, and we either get zero responses or unhelpful responses," Melissa added.

“On May 12, we had an email from Immigration Canada saying we have all the documentation that we need now. There's no need for you to do anything further.”

The family remains wondering when they’ll finally get the call that they’ll be clear to go home.

“It's really exhausting, just having to constantly think about, 'How many groceries do we have to buy for the week? Are we going to get noticed this week? Are we going to be able to go home in a week? How many more nights do we book?'" Melissa said.

The time stuck without a home has been challenging for the kids, too.

"[They're asking] 'Why are we here, and where are we going, and why is it not true that you're bringing us home?' When all we can say is that we're waiting for visas and we're just waiting for the government to process them," James said.

"But a five-year-old, they don't understand that, so that's the biggest thing."

While one parent could return home while the other stays with the kids, the family doesn't want to separate during this crucial time of bonding.

The Boddens hope to see their case moved along and are anxious to bring their family home.