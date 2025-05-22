Penticton-Summerland MLA Boultbee kicked out of budget session for 'unparliamentary language'

Photo: Contributed Amelia Boultbee, MLA for Penticton-Summerland, in a provincial legislature session in Victoria, B.C. on May 13.

A recently-elected South Okanagan MLA was briefly kicked out of provincial parliamentary procedures at a budget session earlier this month.

Amelia Boultbee, MLA for Penticton-Summerland, was told to leave a debate on budget estimates on May 13 after it was decided she had breached legislature protocols with "unparliamentary language."

Boultbee, who was elected in October 2024 for her first term, had been engaged in a back-and-forth conversation with Minister for Child and Family Development Jodie Wickens.

Boultbee, a member of the Conservative opposition to the current NDP government, raised concerns over the Ministry of Child and Family Development.

As part of her concerns, she raised her desire for a high-profile adoption strategy, and requested an explanation as to a potential budget change for the ministry for adoption services.

She ostensibly referenced a budget document that shows the adoption services estimate at $40 million for 2024/25 and $36 million for 2025/26.

The document notes that the 2024/25 number has "been restated to be consistent with the presentation of the 2025/26 estimates."

Boultbee asked about the apparent budget cut, and Wickens disagreed with the premise.

"We have not cut adoption services, point-blank, the number of children that are being adopted has decreased, and so the budget has decreased. Every single child in our care has a plan for permanency, and our family preservation rate has increased. The goal is always for a child or youth to be placed with their family or be reunited with their family, and those rates are increasing, which is a good thing," Wickens said.

Boultbee was, ostensibly, displeased.

"I just want to point out that it is institutional gaslighting at the highest level to continuously say that there are no cuts," she said.

"The minister is trying to make a distinction between a service cut and a budget cut. I’m being very clear that this is a budget cut. At no point did I say a service cut, although I do think they’re somewhat synonymous."

At that point, the chair pointed out that "gaslighting" was not "parliamentary language," and invited Boultbee to rescind her comment. She did not immediately do so and was ejected from the meeting.

Later in the afternoon, she returned and stated "I would like to withdraw my previous comments."

Speaking to a Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Boultbee said "I did the absolute bare minimum to be allowed back. I wasn’t going to pander or apologize unequivocally, which is what people usually do. I just said, 'I withdraw.'"

The full discourse, including discussions and concerns about children in ministry care, can be found online here.

-with files from the Local Journalism Initiative's Penticton Herald reporter