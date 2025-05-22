Penticton RCMP search for volunteers to help Cops for Kids Jail and Bail

Photo: RCMP Cops for Kids Jail & Bail will be at Penticton's Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Thursday, May 29

The Penticton RCMP are looking for good people to lock up, all in the name of raising money in support of Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation.

"Off-duty RCMP officers will soon be cuffing and booking Penticton’s most “wanted” citizens, not for committing crimes, but for committing to help children in need across the South Okanagan," Cst. Kelly Brett said in a news release.

The second annual Penticton Jail & Bail event will take place at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Thursday, May 29.

At this time, organizers are asking the community to nominate a friend, boss, co-worker or loved one to be “arrested.”

In order to be set free, participants will have to raise their bail in donations, which will go towards local children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis.

“Our judge Cary Schneiderat had a lot of fun handing down sentences last year,” event organizer and Cops for Kids team member Sgt. Laurie Rock said.

“With more families needing assistance in a time of crisis, we want to raise the funds needed to fulfill those requests. The community’s involvement will directly help local children who are facing some of life’s toughest challenges.”

Recently requests for assistance to help children in crisis throughout the region have gone up, which makes events like these vital for fundraising efforts, RCMP shared.

For more information, to arrange an arrest or volunteer to serve time yourself, visit www.copsforkids.org or call 250-801-4438.