Penticton pet attacked by unleashed dog on river pathway, owner hopes to warn others

Casey Richardson

A Penticton resident is hoping her dog’s injuries after being attacked by another unleashed dog will prompt others to keep their pets on a leash.

Casandra Diehl's dog, Chico, was attacked by another dog while on a walk with a girlfriend along the popular Penticton Channel pathway, which runs on the west side of the Channel on (Snpinktn) Penticton Indian Band land.

PIB Bylaws require dogs to be leashed on their riverside pathway land.

Despite Chico being on a leash and the other dog's owner claiming friendliness, the other dog attacked, resulting in Chico needing extensive veterinary care.

“She yelled, ‘Is your dog friendly? They said, ‘Yes’, and proceeded to let the dogs meet. They dropped the leash, and immediately, their dog attacked my dog. As far as my understanding is, they didn't do anything to help with the situation,” Diehl said.

“My girlfriend had jumped on their dog to allow my dog to be let go. Upon seeing the gash, she just ran to her house to be able to get him help.”

Diehl said they rushed her dog to the Fairfield Animal Hospital in Kelowna to receive care, where his gash was stitched up and a drain was put in.

“For the next three to five days, he's gonna have the drain in, and then in two weeks he'll get the staples out. He's on antibiotics, pain meds and another medication for the next two weeks, as long as everything goes okay and there's no second surgery needed.”

The emergency visit cost her nearly $2,000.

Diehl said that since sharing the story on social media, no one has come forward.

“This is my baby. This is my child. How do you walk away without asking if somebody's not hurt or helping with it?” she said.

“I'm hoping for some compassion; hopefully, they see this and can come forward. I'm sure it was an accident. I mean, I don't know who to blame. It's not my fault, and it's my dog that got injured, and I would just like the appropriate compassion.”

Diehl said she was disappointed the other dog owner took the leash off, since it's an on-leash specific route.

The walkway area has long seen issues with people walking their dogs off leash, even with multiple signs posted reminding people of their bylaw.

When Castanet attended the area on Tuesday afternoon, two owners had their dogs walking off leash at the time.

In 2017, the PIB launched an awareness project on the rules governing recreational use on the reserve side of the Channel, including leashing all dogs and cleaning up after them. They set up stations along the pathway offering information and surveying users.

In 2021, a PIB woman shared her frustration with the years of disrespect to Band rules requiring dogs to be leashed.

Castanet reached out to the PIB for comment, who did not respond before publication.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Chico's veterinary costs.