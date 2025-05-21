Charges approved against Penticton man accused of reportedly random violent assault

Photo: Contributed RCMP have announced approved charges against a man accused of a violent random assault in Penticton

Formal criminal charges have finally been filed against a man accused of a random violent attack outside a Penticton restaurant.

Shaun Richard Clauson, 49, is facing one count of aggravated assault relating to a December 22, 2024 incident near the Barley Mill Pub on Skaha Lake Road that left a 28 year old man in hospital.

Family told Castanet at the time that they believe the attack was "totally unprovoked," and that there is video surveillance of the incident.

Clauson was first arrested in December then released on conditions, ostensibly while the BC Prosecution Service worked with police on charges.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the aggravated assault charge has been approved.

Clauson is scheduled to appear in Penticton Provincial Court on June 4.