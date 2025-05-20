Princeton to host unique animation film festival celebrating Canada

Photo: The Wild Animation Festival The Wild Animation Festival will make a stop in Princeton on May 31.

A unique event celebrating animation is coming to the Similkmaeen Valley this month.

On May 31 at the Princeton Arena, join the fun at the Wild Animation Festival, featuring innovative animation showcases and short films from here and beyond.

"Join us for a fun evening with popcorn and animation. The Wild Animation Festival is a curated selection of bold, brilliant, and bizarre animated short films from animators around the world, celebrating Canadian wildlife and natural beauty," reads the event description.

There will also be workshops for aspiring animators, including how to create an artist portfolio and how to direct animated projects.

The day in Princeton, including the evening mini film festival, is part of a broader event that will kick off in Vancouver on May 24.

For more information and tickets to the Vancouver and Princeton events, click here.