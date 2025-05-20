262990
Penticton Sikh community spreads joy at Khalsa Day Parade

Joy of Khalsa Day parade

This past weekend, the Khalsa Day Parade celebrating Sikh culture was a colourful and joyful event.

The parade took over parts of South Main Street and surrounding roads throughout Sunday afternoon.

All members of the public were invited to join the fun, which will involve music, floats and food.

Local photographer Mike Biden was on scene to capture the joy. Click through the images above.

