Penticton Sikh community spreads joy at Khalsa Day Parade

Photo: Mike Biden
This past weekend, the Khalsa Day Parade celebrating Sikh culture was a colourful and joyful event.
The parade took over parts of South Main Street and surrounding roads throughout Sunday afternoon.
All members of the public were invited to join the fun, which will involve music, floats and food.
Local photographer Mike Biden was on scene to capture the joy.