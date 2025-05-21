Row Fourteen hosting first annual Similkameen Cider and Music Festival

Photo: Row Fourteen Row Fourteen is hosting the first annual Similkameen Cider and Music Festival on June 1.

Grab a crisp glass of cider and enjoy some live music next month at Cawston's first annual Similkameen Cider and Music Festival.

Row Fourteen Restaurant and Klippers Organics will host the new event, which takes place on Saturday, June 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The outdoor celebration will include samples from some of the best of B.C.’s craft cider industry, live music, local food and an artisan marketplace.

The festival’s headliner has been announced as Kuba Oms, a Juno-nominated artist, who will be backed by a band featuring Mad Riddim, Alex Flock, and Mary Ancheta.

Opening the afternoon is Tristan Telle, an Okanagan artist known for his heartfelt songwriting.

Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite online, here.

Shuttle service is available from Osoyoos and Penticton, which can be added on during ticket purchase for an extra fee.