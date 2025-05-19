Bring your dog along to Penticton summer hot spots

Photo: Pixabay Bring your dog along to Penticton venues.

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Bring your four legged friend(s) to one of these dog friendly breweries and enjoy a cold one this summer.

“We love dogs at Cannery Brewing!” said Ian Dyck, co-owner and director of sales and good times at Cannery Brewing.

“Four legged friends are always welcome in our Backyard space. We always have fresh water and we even offer dog popsicles (Paw-letas) from our friends at Nummerland Paletas.”

Complimentary live music kicks off in the Cannery Backyard every Thursday from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and every Sunday in the taproom during the same hours.

The Cannery Brewing Burger Shack will be in the Backyard all season, and there will also be kitchen takeovers and pop ups.

“Last Saturday, our pals from Sister Bodega & Bar (opening soon on Main Street) took over the Backyard kitchen to a packed house. For Father’s Day, the new kids in town—Northstar Lagerhaus—will be stopping by to give you a preview of their beer and Asian street food. Keep an eye on our website, newsletters, and socials for upcoming pop-ups and events!” said Dyck.

Fan favourites like the Lakeboat Lager and the Naramata Nut Brown Ale are flowing alongside “some ripping new seasonals that are flying out of the taps: Hop Chowdah Hazy IPA, Birra Bellissima Italian Pilsner, and Sunblink Tropical Sour,” said Dyck.

Visit them in person at 198 Ellis St or online at cannerybrewing.com

Across the street you’ll find Highway 97 Brewing Company, another dog friendly brewery boasting the best chicken wings in the Okanagan.

“We love dogs so we allow dogs. All dogs must remain on the leash and behave like good girls and boys! …. just like our human guests! We love dogs so much that we upcycle our spent grain, after each brew, into healthy high protein dog treats called Brew Bites. Snacks are free at the brewery for dogs and you can also buy a bag to take home with you!” said co-owner and general manager John Kapusty.

Happy hour runs from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., and enjoy those “best in the Okanagan” wings on Wednesday when they’re priced at $9.97. Live music also kicks off every Saturday.

“Just released for spring and summer (is) our very popular award winning Dreamweaver Strawberries & Cream Wheat Ale,” said Kapusty.

“Made with heaps of fresh strawberries and a touch of Tahitian Vanilla, this may very well be the most fragrant beer you’ll ever smell!”

And the fan favourite beer to try?

“Daymaker Tropical Hazy IPA was the first tropical IPA made in BC and bursts out with huge tropical fruit flavours coming from the Mosaic and Vic Secret hop combination. The low bitterness of this special IPA allows the bright and fruity characteristics to shine through,” said Kapusty.

For more information, visit Highway 97 Brewing Company at 200 Ellis St or online at hwy97brewery.com

What better place to take your pup than a brewery that has dog in the name?

Yellow Dog Brewing Co, a Port Moody brewery that opened its second taproom in Penticton, is serving up delicious pours and yummy eats this summer with a dog friendly space.

Their neighbours - Neighbourhood Brewing - also boasts a large outdoor patio space perfect for dogs.

Yellow Dog features eats such as smash burgers, while you’ll find a Mexican-based menu at Neighborhood. And with an impressive taproom menu, why not stop by both and try a flight?

Yellow Dog Brewing Co is located at 169 Estabrook Ave and online at yellowdogbeer.com and Neighborhood can be found at 187 Westminster Ave W and online at neighbourhoodbrewing.com

Visiting from out of town? Tiki Shores Inn & Suites is a pet-friendly motel located across from Okanagan Lake beach - the perfect strip to take your pup for a walk!

The motel features a grassed and fenced picnic and BBQ area, heated outdoor pool, an onsite restaurant and so much more.

With suites including up two bedrooms, Tiki Shores is the perfect place to call home for the family and your beloved dog! Visit tikishores.com for more information.

For more Penticton fun go to visitpenticton.com