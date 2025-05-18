RCMP monitor South Okanagan roads for Victoria Day long weekend

Photo: RCMP RCMP is monitoring South Okanagan and Similkameen roads this Victoria Day long weekend.

Police are monitoring South Okanagan and Similkameen roads this Victoria Day long weekend.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP asked drivers to travel safely.

"There will be plenty of vehicles on the road for the unofficial kick-off to summer," reads a Facebook post.

"Our teams will be out and about looking for distracted drivers and keeping the roads safe."

Additionally, Canada's Road Safety Week continues until Monday. As such, the RCMP is asking people to "slow down and give yourself extra time to get to your destination."

"With the warmer weather we are seeing more and more visitors to our area creating heavier volume so slow down and stay alert on the roadways."