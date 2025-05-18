Keremeos Rodeo continues with fun this long weekend

Photo: Amber Bond The Keremeos Rodeo returns for the May long weekend.

The 84th annual Keremeos Rodeo is kicking up a good time this May long weekend.

This Sunday and Monday, the action in town will continue on the Keremeos Rodeo Grounds, with plenty of fun spectacles and competitions for the whole family to enjoy.

The remaining highlighted activities include:

Sunday

1 p.m.: B.C.R.A. Rodeo

Intermission

Calf scramble

4:30 to 6 p.m.: BBQ rib supper at Rodeo Hall

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Rodeo dance at Rodeo Hall

Monday

7:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Cowboy breakfast at rodeo grounds

10:30 a.m.: Parade

1 p.m.: B.C.R.A. Rodeo

Intermission

Chicken catch

The events will be presented by announcer Al Parsons. Many more rodeo activities will be taking place for the remainder of the long weekend.