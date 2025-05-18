Keremeos Rodeo continues with fun this long weekend

Photo: Amber Bond
The Keremeos Rodeo returns for the May long weekend.
The 84th annual Keremeos Rodeo is kicking up a good time this May long weekend.
This Sunday and Monday, the action in town will continue on the Keremeos Rodeo Grounds, with plenty of fun spectacles and competitions for the whole family to enjoy.
The remaining highlighted activities include:
Sunday
- 1 p.m.: B.C.R.A. Rodeo
- Intermission
- Calf scramble
- 4:30 to 6 p.m.: BBQ rib supper at Rodeo Hall
- 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Rodeo dance at Rodeo Hall
Monday
- 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Cowboy breakfast at rodeo grounds
- 10:30 a.m.: Parade
- 1 p.m.: B.C.R.A. Rodeo
- Intermission
- Chicken catch
The events will be presented by announcer Al Parsons. Many more rodeo activities will be taking place for the remainder of the long weekend.