SkyFire Energy giving solar system to Okanagan non-profit through Power Your Purpose

Photo: Contributed Naramata Seniors Centre was a Power Your Purpose winner.

Non-profits are always looking to make their communities a better place.

To celebrate that, a solar energy company that serves the Okanagan will be making one local non-profit in the valley even better.

SkyFire Energy is bringing its Power Your Purpose promotion back to the Okanagan this year, and one lucky non-profit organization will receive a fully installed solar system at no cost. SkyFire’s mission is to help a non-profit become more energy-independent and less vulnerable to fluctuating utility costs.

“Power Your Purpose is rooted in the belief that when we reduce energy costs, we strengthen the capacity of organizations to focus on what matters most: their mission and their community,” SkyFire Energy president and CEO David Vonesch said in a press release. “The impact is long-lasting, extending well beyond sustainability.

“As a Certified B Corporation, we believe business can—and should—be a force for good, and this initiative reflects that commitment to meaningful, community-level change.”

SkyFire Energy has offices throughout Alberta and B.C., and it rotates the Power Your Purpose promotion to several of those locations annually. The last time it focused on the Okanagan, Naramata Seniors Housing Society was one of the lucky recipients.

Non-profits interested in the Power Your Purpose promotion have until May 31 to submit their nominations, which can be done so here.