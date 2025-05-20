Executive Director of Penticton overdose society announced as new 100 More Homes Co-Chair

Photo: 100 More Holmes Desiree Surowski (left) has been announced as the 100 More Homes Co-Chair, taking over Linda Sankey's position (right)

The reigns of 100 More Homes are being handed over to the Executive Director of the Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society (P+OPS).

Desiree Surowski will be taking Linda Sankey's position, who is stepping down to focus on other community pursuits.

P+OPS works as a mobile overdose prevention site and hands out survival equipment, water, and coffee, while also connecting people to resources.

The organization first hit the road as Penticton's first mobile safe injection site in 2021 and has since been operating the Temporary Winter Shelter.

P+OPS was recently lauded for its work with the shelter, creating a space where people could stay, stabilize and connect to supports.

"We saw individuals move into housing, access health care and begin to rebuild. The positive impact rippled beyond the shelter walls – fewer encampments, fewer crisis calls and a stronger sense of shared responsibility across the community," Tanya Behardien, co-chair of 100 More Homes, previously stated.

100 Homes Penticton said in their announcement that they are thrilled to welcome Surowski to the team.

"Desiree has been an incredibly valuable member of the collaborative since 2022 and has shown inspiring leadership in working towards our collective mission and values ever since," they added.

"We want to thank Linda for all of the dedication and passion she committed to the collaborative over the years, serving as Co-Chair, and look forward to still having her support at the table as a Steering Committee member."

Amanda Roberts, the P+OPS Case Manager, also shared in a post their pride in seeing Surowski join 100 More Homes, following her vision of a "sustainable, inclusive, compassionate, and person-centred approach to supporting our unhoused friends."

"We know that she will show up in her work with 100 More Homes with fierce and compassionate advocacy, ensuring that the voices of those marginalized are elevated + heard, and ensuring they're met with dignity and respect," she added.

Last Tuesday, Penticton council approved a Memorandum of Understanding with 100 More Homes, authorizing $45,000 in funding to extend the city’s partnership to the end of December 2025.

"This bridge funding enables a dedicated focus on regionalizing the approach with the RDOS to address housing and homelessness. Meanwhile, 100 More Homes will continue to support the ongoing successful operations of the temporary shelter, Heart & Hearth implementation (should it come to Penticton), a forthcoming youth housing proposal, and data reporting, etc," the city shared.

Discussions with the province are also ongoing about the encampment, as the city said they continue to work towards long-term solutions to ensure there is sufficient housing.