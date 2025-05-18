Summerland rescue offers training tips to pet owners facing challenges

Casey Richardson

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary President Lori Huot-Stewart said sometimes people get a little frustrated with their animals due to their house habits, and they have some options to help.

The Summerland rescue hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas, horses and goats.

"If you have pets, this is an expected piece that we know a consistent amount of training usually curbs the behaviour to an acceptable level," Huot-Stewart said.

"That's when those dynamics, for some reason, change, and for what looks like no reason whatsoever, and for no lack of trying, you just can't figure out why this behaviour can't be turned back around."

Since this can lead to a strained relationship between you and your pet, the rescue wants to offer some help.

Critteraid's Communications Director, Gina, recently helped one of their community neighbours with just such an issue, and is looking to offer up assistance to any others.

"If you are having a few discussions with your furry little friend on their behaviours, and now you would like to kind of pass your thoughts by Gina. She would be happy to try and offer some assistance and some training tips to see if it could be workable."

If you're interested in more information, email [email protected] attention training tips.