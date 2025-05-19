South Okanagan Similkameen residents reminded to be prepared for power outages

Photo: Pixabay stock image RDOS residents are asked to be prepared for the possibility of being without power for at least 72 hours or more.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is asking residents to be prepared for the possibility of being without power for at least 72 hours or more.

FortisBC announced its “Public Safety Power Shutoff” policy last month, which was described as a last-resort measure to reduce the chance of wildfire ignition.

But following pushback and a complaint the Town of Princeton filed, the BC Utilities Commission ordered FortisBC to suspend its plan last week.

However, emergencies can still cause or lead to power outages, and the RDOS wants locals to be prepared by:

Developing an emergency plan

Put together your emergency kit

Connecting with your neighbours

The RDOS said their fire departments will remain fully functional during an outage.

"All fire departments within the RDOS, including those operated by First Nations and municipalities, are equipped with firefighting apparatus such as tenders and pumpers that allow crews to draw water from natural sources, including lakes, rivers, creeks, and streams," the RDOS added.

"These capabilities ensure fire suppression can continue when hydrant systems powered by electricity are offline."

If low water levels or limited backup power end up affecting fire suppression capabilities, the RDOS said they have contingency plans in place.

"This includes the deployment of water tenders, access to natural water sources within the region, and mutual aid agreements with neighbouring fire departments to ensure continued fire response capabilities."

Communication systems, such as a primary radio communications network powered by RDOS-managed radio towers, are equipped with backup generators that can sustain operations for up to two weeks.

There are also secondary dispatch networks supported by multiple networks, which include independent power backup systems.

"Residents or visitors who call 9-1-1 from copper-based landline or mobile phones will continue to connect to emergency services if the telecommunications company’s infrastructure is not compromised. Fibre optic telephone lines do not function during power outages."

The RDOS said their Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will remain active, conducting emergency response throughout any power outage.

"Trained staff are prepared to provide strategic coordination, community messaging, and operational support to First Nations communities and municipalities as requested."

Mobile units, like the Mobile Emergency Operations Centre (MEOC) trailer and the Mobile Command Centre (MCC) truck, can also be utilized if needed in communities to serve as hubs for emergency coordination.

"The Regional District remains committed to maintaining essential emergency operations and ensuring the safety and resilience of communities."

To receive updates and emergency notifications, sign up for Voyent Alert! at rdos.bc.ca