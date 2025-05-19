Mrs. Roper Romp is making a return to Penticton this month

Photo: Paradox Wedding & Events Photo from the Mrs. Roper Romp in 2024

Those who are big fans of the classic TV show Three’s Company are invited to grab their most flamboyant muumuus and go bar hopping next Sunday.

Paradox Wedding & Events is asking people to "channel their inner Helen Roper," because the Mrs. Roper Romp is returning to Penticton.

"This retro ’70s-themed pub crawl is back for its second year — bigger, bolder, and more fun than ever!" they shared in a news release.

Whether you're a fan of the show or not, everyone aged 19 and over is invited to join in the celebration.

"It is a party where everyone is welcome, everyone can be themselves, and the only rule is to bring your kindness and a smile."

The company said the event started over ten years ago in New Orleans, after a small group of friends decided to dress up and hit the town.

Their casual gathering took off, with over 70,000 “Rompers” across 17 countries today.

Attendees can also choose to dress as another character, like Stanley, Jack, Chrissy, Janet, Mr. Furley, or Larry.

The 2025 romp includes stops at Cannery Brewing, Highway 97 Brewing, and the Elks Lodge. Each venue will serve a signature drink included with the ticket. Non-alcoholic options are available too.

Tickets for the Mrs. Roper Romp are available on Eventbrite here for Sunday, May 25. The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m.