Penticton Secondary School students hosting Relay for Life Campaign

Students at Penticton Secondary School have been working hard organizing a Relay for Life campaign in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

Student Emma Wilson said their initiative has sparked "incredible engagement" across the school and community.

"The event is a powerful example of local youth coming together for a life-changing cause, and we believe it’s a story worth celebrating," she said.

Marnie Mennell, a leadership teacher at Penticton Secondary School, said two students, Gurleen Grewal and Wilson, who are the main organizers of the school’s Medical Club, approached her about running the event.

"This event, formerly known as the 24-Hour Relay, used to be a much-anticipated community gathering in Penticton before it was paused due to COVID-19," she added.

"Since then, the Canadian Cancer Society has invited schools across the country to revive this important fundraiser by hosting Youth Relays. Today, over 230 schools participate nationally, raising more than $8 million last year for cancer research."

The leadership program is already involved in 10,000 Tonight, Toys for Tots to Teens, Grandmothers to Grandmothers in Africa, the SPCA, SOWINS, BC Children’s Hospital, blood drives, dry grad events, and more.

"Our students are everywhere, volunteering, organizing, and stepping up to help wherever they’re needed. It’s an incredible program, and while it’s fulfilling, it’s also a lot to sustain. But after attending the training in Langley, I knew we had to bring this event to Penticton," Mennell said.



"This cause is personal for me as well. I just returned from Regina, where I attended the funeral of my cousin, who passed away from cancer at the age of 54. Like so many others, I’ve seen firsthand the toll this disease takes on families."

So far, students have raised over $16,000, intending to reach $20,000 by the day of their event on May 22.



The Youth Relay for Life will involve students from both Penticton Secondary and KVR Middle School. Community members are invited to attend to support the kids.