257420
257704
Penticton News  

RDOS hosting board meeting in the Town of Princeton to expand community presence

RDOS moves meeting

- | Story: 550935

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be hosting their usual board meeting in Princeton this week.

On Thursday the RDOS will be at the Princeton & District Community Skills Centre.

RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft said the idea behind hosting the meeting in other locations is an important part of open governance.

“It also provides directors with an opportunity to become more familiar with other communities in the region,” he added.

“RDOS staff are focused on identifying opportunities to better connect with rural communities,” said Jim Zaffino, RDOS Chief Administrative Officer. “This includes hosting meetings in different locations and participating in community events across the region.”

Directors and senior staff will join Princeton’s Mayor Spencer Coyne for a tour of the Copper Mountain Mine, in honour of Mining Month in B.C.

“I am happy to see the RDOS board will be exploring other areas of the district,” said Coyne. “It is important that we experience one another's communities.”

The meeting of the RDOS Board of Directors is open to the public and will be streamed live on the RDOS YouTube channel as usual, starting at 3 p.m. this week.

The May 22 meeting of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital Board (OSRHD) has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 19.

The Princeton & District Community Skills Centre is located at 206 Vermillion Ave.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Penticton News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
258122


Real Estate
5146464
#4 217 Franklyn Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


252191


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Jeff
Jeff South Okanagan BC SPCA >


261983


TheTango.net
Daily Dose- May 20, 2025

Daily Dose- May 20, 2025

Daily Dose | May 20, 2025
The Tango

Title for Godzilla x Kong sequel

Showbiz | May 20, 2025
The Tango

Absolute perfection

Galleries | May 19, 2025
The Tango

Chomp!

Must Watch | May 19, 2025
The Tango

Kevin Spacey secures action-thriller

Showbiz | May 19, 2025
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
260897