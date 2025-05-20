RDOS hosting board meeting in the Town of Princeton to expand community presence

Photo: Town of Princeton The Town of Princeton will be host to the RDOS meeting on Thursday

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be hosting their usual board meeting in Princeton this week.

On Thursday the RDOS will be at the Princeton & District Community Skills Centre.

RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft said the idea behind hosting the meeting in other locations is an important part of open governance.

“It also provides directors with an opportunity to become more familiar with other communities in the region,” he added.

“RDOS staff are focused on identifying opportunities to better connect with rural communities,” said Jim Zaffino, RDOS Chief Administrative Officer. “This includes hosting meetings in different locations and participating in community events across the region.”

Directors and senior staff will join Princeton’s Mayor Spencer Coyne for a tour of the Copper Mountain Mine, in honour of Mining Month in B.C.

“I am happy to see the RDOS board will be exploring other areas of the district,” said Coyne. “It is important that we experience one another's communities.”

The meeting of the RDOS Board of Directors is open to the public and will be streamed live on the RDOS YouTube channel as usual, starting at 3 p.m. this week.

The May 22 meeting of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital Board (OSRHD) has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 19.

The Princeton & District Community Skills Centre is located at 206 Vermillion Ave.