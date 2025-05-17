New splash pad at Penticton's Skaha Lake Park is open for May Long weekend

Photo: The City of Penticton New splash pad at Skaha Lake Park

The City of Penticton announced on Friday that the new splash pad at Skaha Lake Park is now open.

The attraction is free for use for local and visiting families.

Developed in conjunction with the En’owkin Centre, the pad features interactive and inclusive water features, including animal-themed spray cannons, a soaker dumping bucket, ground sprays and a spray tunnel.

"The park has also been enhanced with new landscaping and a seating wall, as well as a misting station for all ages to cool off on those hot summer days," the city said in their news release.

The splash pad was dismantled in November, after council approved the revised project budget of $1.2 million, up from the previously budgeted of $600,000.

Funding for the pad included a donation from the Rotary Club of Penticton as well as grant funding from the Province of B.C. Growing Communities Fund and the Canada Community-Building Fund.

"Its completion also marks a milestone in the City of Penticton’s Skaha Lake Park East Plan, which identified a need to replace the former splash pad with an accessible and modern amenity."

The city said the will soon release more details about the official opening event.

The splash pad at Lakawanna Park, which is located at 796 Lakeshore Drive West, near Okanagan Lake Beach, will open to the public in the coming weeks.