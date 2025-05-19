Penticton Chamber of Commerce hosting open house for 2026 Chamber Travel Experience to Egypt

Photo: Penticton Chamber Penticton Chamber: Discover Egypt Trip

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce is excited to unveil its 2026 Chamber Travel Experience: Discover Egypt, in collaboration with Indus Travel.

This nine-day guided adventure invites travellers to immerse themselves in one of the world’s most fascinating destinations—home to ancient wonders, majestic temples, and unforgettable cultural heritage.

Departing March 23, 2026, this journey is open to the public and not limited to Chamber members. Whether you are a history buff, cultural explorer, or simply someone craving an unforgettable getaway, the Discover Egypt experience promises to be as enriching as it is awe-inspiring.

To introduce the community to this unique travel opportunity, the Chamber is hosting a Discover Egypt Open House on Wednesday. Attendees will enjoy a short presentation, light refreshments, and the chance to speak directly with a travel expert from Indus Travel.

The session is free, and participants may attend in person or virtually via Zoom. Pre-registration is required to confirm your attendance.

Explore Egypt's Timeless Treasures: From the timeless beauty of the Nile River to the legendary monuments of the Pharaohs, the Discover Egypt itinerary is curated to offer an unparalleled travel experience. Participants will enjoy 4- and 5-star accommodations, comfortable modern transportation, and the expertise of knowledgeable local guides throughout the tour. Here are just a few of the unforgettable highlights:

Nile River Cruise: Experience a four-night cruise along the legendary Nile River, stopping at remarkable historic sites and temples along the way. With ever-changing landscapes and ancient landmarks dotting the riverbanks, the cruise offers both relaxation and discovery.

Luxor’s Ancient Wonders: Explore the Karnak Temple Complex—widely regarded as the largest religious building ever constructed. Visit Luxor Temple by night, then tour the fabled Valley of the Kings, where generations of Pharaohs, including King Tutankhamun, were laid to rest. The journey continues to the breathtaking Temple of Queen Hatshepsut, nestled beneath the cliffs of Deir el-Bahari.

Temples of Edfu and Kom Ombo: Witness the architectural marvel of the Temple of Edfu, dedicated to the falcon god Horus. At Kom Ombo, visit the rare double temple honouring two gods— Sobek and Horus—while overlooking a bend in the Nile.

Aswan’s Natural and Man-Made Wonders: Discover the engineering feat of the High Dam, visit the massive Unfinished Obelisk, and take a short boat ride to the island of Philae to see the Temple of Isis—a serene site often considered one of Egypt’s most beautiful.

Cairo and the Great Pyramids: Stand before the Great Pyramids of Giza and the enigmatic Sphinx—icons of ancient engineering and wonder. Delve into history at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, home to one of the world's most comprehensive collections of antiquities.

Optional excursions, including a visit to the breathtaking temples of Abu Simbel, the seaside charm of Alexandria, or a Red Sea retreat in Sharm El Sheikh, allow travellers to tailor their experience to their interests.

The Penticton Chamber’s group travel initiatives go beyond sightseeing—they are about building lasting memories and connections.

“Chamber travel offers the perfect combination of adventure, safety, and connection,” says Michael Magnusson, Executive Director of the Penticton Chamber. “It’s a great opportunity for individuals, couples, and friends to explore a bucket-list destination together—without the stress of planning.”

Partnering with Indus Travel—an award-winning Canadian company specializing in small-group travel—ensures that every detail of the trip is thoughtfully managed, from accommodations to local experiences. Other BC Chamber group travel experiences to Italy, Turkey, Greece, and Morocco have brought together locals for meaningful, shared experiences that extend well beyond the journey.

Attend the Free Discover Egypt Open House on Wednesday, May 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration can be done for in person or via Zoom here.

This information session is your chance to explore the full itinerary, learn about travel dates, payment options, early booking incentives, and speak directly with travel professionals and fellow travellers. Whether you’re travelling solo, as a couple, or with friends, you’ll walk away inspired and informed.

If you’ve ever dreamed of gazing up at the Pyramids, floating down the Nile, or walking in the footsteps of Pharaohs, this is your chance to make it happen—with trusted guidance and like-minded adventurers by your side.