Princeton and Penticton handed awards at the BC Economic Summit

Photo: BCEDA The Town of Princeton won the Economic Development Marketing Innovation Award

Both Princeton and Penticton were lauded at the 2025 BC Economic Development Awards on Friday.

The British Columbia Economic Development Association (BCEDA) announced the winners during the BC Economic Summit at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

The BCEDA said the awards recognize "outstanding work in supporting their local economies and making a meaningful difference in their communities."

The awards have been handed out for over 30 years to individuals and groups dedicated to community-based economic development.

The Town of Princeton received the Economic Development Marketing Innovation Award for their Princeton Welcomes the World Marketing Campaign

The City of Penticton won the Chair’s Award for their "contribution towards the profession of economic development as well as the function, goals and/or mandate of the BC Economic Development Association."

Penticton has hosted the BC Economic Summit since 2023.