Penticton educational trainer hosting women's self defence class

Photo: Pixabay stock image A Penticton trainer will be offering an assault prevention/self-defense class at the Seniors Drop-in Centre.

A Penticton-based educational trainer will once again be hosting a women's assault prevention and self-defence class next month.

Beth Nichol has over 25 years of experience as a counsellor and is a psycho-educational trainer.

The class is "an interactive exposure to safety awareness, assertive communication and practical physical moves for use in potentially dangerous situations."

Nichol said she hopes local women feel confident and secure enough to defend themselves after leaving her class.

More than 40 participants came out last year.

Participants are advised to wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes.

The class runs from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 23, at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-in Centre, located at 2965 South Main Street.

Participants must register ahead of time and can do so by calling 250-493-2111.