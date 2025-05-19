City of Penticton asking for resident feedback in the 2025 Community Survey

Photo: File photo

The City of Penticton wants to hear feedback on city services and thoughts on council’s priorities in their 2025 Community Survey.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield said everyone is encouraged to submit.

“The information collected in this survey will help council understand the community’s perception of current service levels and also provide insight on how council can continue delivering on our priorities of being a safe & resilient and livable & accessible place to live," he said in a news release.

The last survey was conducted in 2023, and this year's survey will likely ask a similar set of questions to benchmark against prior results both within Penticton and compared to other cities.

The city said anyone who participates in the survey can enter a draw to win one of ten $100 grocery gift cards.

The survey can be done online at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca or by filling out a paper version available at City Hall and the Community Centre.

The deadline for providing feedback is June 1, 2025.