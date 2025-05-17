262911
Penticton Youth Park hosting skateboarding event next week

The public is invited out to Penticton’s Youth Park to watch the Riverside Ramp Rage, a skateboarding event with contest, vendors and prizes.

The event is open for all skateboarders to participate on Tuesday night, so grab your board and a helmet.

The park will be closed starting at 3 p.m. to allow for setup and only skateboarders who are participating in the event will be allowed to be in the park.

Anyone interested in competing can register on-site on the day. The event starts at 5 p.m.

