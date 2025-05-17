Penticton Youth Park hosting skateboarding event next week

Photo: City of Penticton The Youth Park is considered one of the largest in B.C., now stadium lighting that allows for usage all months of the year. For more information about the park

The public is invited out to Penticton’s Youth Park to watch the Riverside Ramp Rage, a skateboarding event with contest, vendors and prizes.

The event is open for all skateboarders to participate on Tuesday night, so grab your board and a helmet.

The park will be closed starting at 3 p.m. to allow for setup and only skateboarders who are participating in the event will be allowed to be in the park.

Anyone interested in competing can register on-site on the day. The event starts at 5 p.m.