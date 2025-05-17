Downtown Penticton's The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen sold, getting revamped into pub

Photo: Google Street View The Cellar Wine Bar is located at 412 Main Street in downtown Penticton

A familiar downtown Penticton restaurant will be getting a revamp, as the Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen has been sold.

The new business announced its ownership on Friday, stating they would be operating as the spot has been over the years, for the next month, while "some tweaks and changes are being made."

The Cellar will then become the White Raven Pub, with a combination of new owners and past staff staying on.

"Tim has been retained and promoted to a management position, as well as the Red Seal Chef and King of the kitchen. Hung is staying on to oversee the great food selection that is forthcoming," they said in their announcement.

The team felt the business needed some changes, after a hard time through the pandemic for the restaurant industry in general.

"Despite a great dining experience, the writing was on The Cellar wall," they added.

The plan is to have a "gentle metamorphosis into a local neighbourhood pub," with that pub-style food, 16 Wines and 12 Canadian Beers on "Tap", and along with plenty of cocktails.

Daily at 5 p.m., the restaurant will be running their Cellar "Days of Future: Past" menu, retaining some of the more popular dishes, as well as a few newer specials from the talented kitchen for order.

They will also be offering a lunch menu pre-order option, for people to be able to run through a quick midday meal.

"Call at least 45 minutes before your arrival, we will have a table reserved, and be finishing up your dish as you arrive."

The White Raven Pub said they will be "validating" tickets for up to two hours' parking. All customers need to do is bring in their stub, and the pub will remove the corresponding amount from the food bill.

"Stay tuned for more as things develop. And come on by and experience the passing of the torch during May as the new White Raven Pub begins to hatch."