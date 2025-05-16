Meadowlark Nature Festival well underway in the South Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: Meadowlark Nature Festival The Meadowlark Nature Festival runs from May 15 to 19 this year, hosted by the Okanagan-Similkameen Conservation Alliance (OSCA).

The annual Meadowlark Nature Festival kicked off on Thursday and is running all May Long weekend, with more than 60 tours to take part in.

This year the 27th annual event is hosted by the Okanagan-Similkameen Conservation Alliance (OSCA).

Participants are invited to explore everything from the area's semi-arid ecosystems to alpine meadows high above the valleys from May 15 to 19.

OSCA said its goal is "connecting people with nature, engaging them with stewardship stories, and inspiring them to protect the unique habitats and species of our region and our planet."



Activities include hiking, biking, paddling, walking, accessible, and family-friendly tours, all with an ecological or cultural focus, led by local mentors and conservation partners. The events all takes place over the May long weekend, at various venues and locations both indoors and outdoors.

Each tour is rated for accessibility, mobility and age, making it easy for participants to select experiences suited to their interests and abilities.

On Saturday, the festival's keynote speaker CBC's Laura Lynch will be speaking at Venables Theatre, sharing insights into climate recovery and restoration.

For more information, events schedule and tickets, head to the Meadowlark Festival website here.