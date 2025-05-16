Penticton firm, Ontario grower partner to restart BC Tree Fruits packinghouse

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo The former BC Tree Fruits office downtown Kelowna.

The BC Supreme Court has approved the sale of the last of BC Tree Fruits assets, paving the way for the brand to restart operations with a smaller footprint in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

Penticton-based Wildstone Construction Group will spend $22.75 million to acquire the defunct co-op’s former packinghouse in Oliver, properties in Summerland and Keremeos, remaining equipment, inventory and intellectual property such as branding and trademarks.

Wildstone CEO announced Friday it is partnering with a local investor group and Algoma Orchards, Canada’s largest independent apple grower, on the deal.

“Acquiring BC Tree Fruits is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of — not just as a business decision, but as a commitment to the farmers and communities who have shaped BC’s fruit industry for generations,” said Mark Melissen, Mark Melissen, president and CEO, Wildstone Group of Companies.

“With Algoma Orchards and the Kemp family as our operational partner, we’re investing in a stronger, more resilient future for BC-grown fruit.”

The packinghouse in Oliver will soon be restarted to accept local fruit along with receiving facilities in Summerland and Keremeos.

Kirk Kemp, president of Algoma Orchards, says he’s been growing apples for a half a century and says it is an “honour to help restore strength and stability for farming families in the Okanagan, many of whom faced uncertainty when BC Tree Fruits announced it would be winding down.”

“BC Tree Fruits has a storied legacy in Western Canada. While it’s seen challenges in recent years, we believe we’re bringing the right formula for a strong comeback,” Kemp continued.

He said the new operation will follow Algoma Orchards focus on grower partnerships, fruit quality and taste and innovation.

“This is what excites our retail partners—and ultimately, consumers,” he said.

Algoma Orchards says it is a fourth-generation farm based in Ontario. In addition to its apple growing operations, the company is the largest fresh cider supplier in Canada.

“Their expansion into the Okanagan signals a long-term commitment to revitalizing the BC fruit industry and ensuring a bright, sustainable future for generations of growers to come,” said Wildstone in a news release.

The new venture will operate under the iconic BC Tree Fruits name.

The Wildstone purchase is the final significant transaction to take place as a part of the BC Tree Fruits bankruptcy process.

Novem Pharmaceuticals purchased the old BC Tree Fruits cold storage facility on Kelowna’s Sexsmith Road for $19.5 million.

The District of Lake Country purchased a property in that community with plans to convert it into a community centre, and the Mark Anthony Group bought the co-op’s old warehouse on Kelowna’s Vaughan Avenue.