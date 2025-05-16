Slope monitor warning issued for Ashnola and Chopaka Areas extended to next week by LSIB

Photo: LSIB The LSIB has extended the Slope Monitoring Warning until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20th.

A slope monitor warning that was issued for the Ashnola and Chopaka areas last weekend remains in place.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) extended the Slope Monitoring Warning on Friday until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20.

The automated Slope Monitoring System (SMS) has triggered the warning in response to expected weather conditions and precipitation.

The areas of note are below, but also include surrounding catchments and slopes.

Chopaka (East Zone) Affected Areas: Fan areas and catchments on the west side of the Lower Similkameen River Valley Snehumption Creek Shoudy Creek Robert (aka Moonshine) Creek Susap Creek Sintlehahten Creek Chopaka Road (North and South)

Locations of Concern Creek fan areas along Snehumption, Shoudy, Robert, Susap, and Sintlehahten Creeks

Ashnola(West Zone) Affected Areas: Tributaries, gullies, and slopes near Lower Ashnola River Ashnola Road (up to 16 km) Red Bridge Creek, Crater Creek, Webster Creek, Ewart Creek, Lakeview Creek

Locations of Concern Ashnola Road, Ewart Creek Road, Crater Creek FSR Webster Creek fan, Ashnola River floodplain Hydrometric stations (Ewart Creek, Ashnola River) Trails and park access near Lakeview and Ewart Creeks



“At this time, this is only a warning that slopes may be compromised by incoming weather,” the LSIB said.

The LSIB reminds its residents to remain vigilant and make safety a priority.

"Should you spot slope movement, get to a safe place away from the area and then call 911 to report it."

LSIB crews will continue to monitor conditions in the region.