Police come from across region to arrest Keremeos man

Photo: File photo A Keremeos man was taken into custody after police were called to a report of an assault with a weapon.

A heavy police presence with an estimated dozen unmarked police vehicles heading down Highway 97 from Westbank on Wednesday night was due to an arrest in Keremeos.

Police said they were called to a report of an assault with a weapon at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Keremeos RCMP, with assistance from neighbouring police detachments and the Southeast District’s tactical Emergency Response Team, were called to a residence following a report of threats using a firearm.

One man was taken into custody, and police said that no injuries had occurred.

"Police were able to safely arrest Arthur James Cramp, a 19-year-old Keremeos resident," Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

"Cramp has been charged with several firearms-related offences, including discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unsafe storage of a firearm."

The incident remains under investigation. According to court records, Cramp is not in custody.

Cramp is due for a court appearance on June 11.