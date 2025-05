Photo: Interior Health ER closure coming for South Similkameen Health Centre emergency department

The South Similkameen Health Centre emergency department will be experiencing temporary service changes.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on May 16.

Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Similkameen Health Centre.