Penticton Animal Care & Control puts out a plea to the community for pet food donations

Photo: Penticton Animal Care & Control Penticton Animal Care & Control needs food for their dogs and cats

Penticton Animal Care & Control is in desperate need of supplies after taking in a a high volume of animals.

The organization, which services provided for the City of Penticton, District of Summerland and RDOS, shared on Thursday that they run out of supplies and are now in need of canned dog and cat food, dog treats and dry cat kibble.

"We could also use blankets! (Throw blankets and comforters) no sheets needed at this time," they added.

Donations can be dropped off at 2330 Dartmouth Drive or, can be provided via an Amazon wishlist if people can't stop by but still want to help out.