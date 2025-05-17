Penticton chapter of Wheels of Hope needs volunteer drivers

Photo: Contributed Penticton chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society needs volunteer drivers

If you have a few hours a month to spare, have a valid driver’s license, and enjoy helping people in need, the Penticton chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society would like to hear from you.

Mark Kahan, recruitment coordinator with the Wheels of Hope program -- established decades ago by the Canadian Cancer Society -- says the need for volunteer drivers is ongoing.

Wheels of Hope is a program where volunteers provide transportation to cancer patients.

“We’re looking for drivers in Penticton,” said Kahan. “We need people who will drive clients as far south as Oliver and north to Summerland, and people who are also willing to drive patients to Kelowna for their medical treatment appointments.”

While the program has remained successful since its inception in Penticton, there is regular turnover as longtime and new volunteer recruits drop out. Replacements are needed regularly to ensure all cancer patients receive the transportation they require, he said.

“With summer coming soon, we find a lot of people are taking off on vacation, so we’re just at the point where we’re losing drivers for the summer months,” he said. “We just want to make sure that anyone who needs a ride can get one. There’s no panic or anything, but we just want to invite more drivers to sign up and help us out.”

Wheels of Hope ensures that cancer patients don’t take unnecessary risks trying to drive themselves to appointments, he said.

“Instead of figuring out a way to get there or deciding to drive themselves -- which we don’t encourage -- we ask them to sign up for the Wheels of Hope program,” he said.

All drivers recruited for the program need a valid driver’s license, with three or fewer demerit points, he said.

They must also be willing to provide a smoke-free, reliable vehicle and undergo a fairly rigorous onboarding process.

“They are transporting very vulnerable people, so we do ask for references and we do interview them,” said Kahan. “We will also complete a criminal background check on all applicants and ask for a driver’s abstract. As long as they pass all these pretty basic background checks, they should be good to go.”

Drivers are asked to use their own vehicles, but they are compensated at the rate of 45 cents per kilometre or provided with a tax receipt, he said.

Wheels of Hope was established in the 1970s and has been available in B.C. for over three decades.

Volunteers in the program come from all backgrounds, ages, and personal interests, but they share a common bond of wanting to help others going through a difficult time, said Kahan.

“If someone has some free time for two or three days during the month, we invite them to come on board,” he said. “We just want them to stick around in the long term. We don’t really need people who complete a couple of rides and then they’re done. If they could commit to a couple of days per month, or more, that would be great. It’s all about sticking with us long term, if at all possible.

“We’re very flexible. If they want to drive Monday and Friday, that’s great. We’ll work things out around their schedule. They decide where and when they want to drive.”

Kahan said he would also like the general public to be informed about the programs and services offered to cancer patients undergoing treatment.

“We also have a travel treatment fund for people living in rural and remote areas who don’t have access to Wheels of Hope,” he said. “The travel treatment fund offers direct payments to those who need short-term financial assistance to cover the costs of travelling to their treatment appointments.

“We do know that travelling can be very expensive, and this travel treatment fund helps offset some of those expenses.”

There are also cancer lodges at the cancer treatment centres in Kelowna and Vancouver, he said, allowing patients undergoing treatment to stay free of charge.

“The program I’m referring to is called Cancer Travel and Accommodation Services,” he said. “It’s basically about helping more British Columbians living with cancer. Any British Columbian can apply for this, and they will receive a lump sum of money to help with treatment-related costs.”

Anyone wishing to become a volunteer driver in the Wheels of Hope program or seeking more information on travel funds and other programs can visit: cancer.ca, email: [email protected] or call toll-free at 1-888-939-3333.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative