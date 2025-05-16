Penticton unveils two new pickleball courts next to the Seniors’ Centre

Photo: City of Penticton The new pickleball courts next to the Seniors’ Centre have opened

Thanks in part to a grant from the federal government, Penticton has two new pickleball courts next to the Seniors’ Centre.

The City of Penticton shared on Wednesday that they have added two additional courts mirroring the existing courts, with a viewing area in the middle.

"This project also involved creating a new walkway, with more landscaping enhancements coming soon," the city said in their post.

The $354,000 project included $184,000 in federal funding from the Housing and Infrastructure Canada’s Canada Community-Building Fund.

For more information on court hours and public access, check the schedule at pentictonpickleball.ca/