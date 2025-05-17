Bighorn Sheep Conservation hosting raffle with more than $79,000 in prizes

Photo: Jeff Jackson Bighorn Sheep Conservation hosting the Magnificent Seven Raffle.

A non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the struggling populations of Bighorn Sheep in the Okanagan is hosting a major fundraiser.

The Wild Sheep Society of BC (WSSBC) has helped with or funded a wide range of projects, including transplants, habitat improvement burns, population surveys, and domestic sheep/goat separation programs.



The society said their projects not only benefit wild sheep, but also all wildlife in BC.



"Our mission is to promote and enhance wild sheep and wild sheep habitat throughout British Columbia."

Their Magnificent Seven Rides Again Package returns with over $79,000 in prizes to be won.

"Our Conservation Partner, Precision Optics, has teamed up with industry supporters to bring you this sensational offering," they shared in a news release.

"Get in early, as we will be drawing an Early Bird prize winner on July 5th. Getting tickets prior to the Early Bird will give you a chance at all seven packages."

To view the prize package and buy tickets, click here.

The Early Bird draw will take place on July 5 at 3 p.m. at the Comox Community Centre.

The Final Draw will take place on Oct. 11th at 8p.m. at the Match Eatery & Public House in Courtenay.