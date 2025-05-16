Okanagan Trestle Tour hosting special cycling event from Kelowna to Penticton

Photo: Okanagan Trestles Tour Okanagan Trestles Tour runs he historic Kettle Valley Rail Trail starting at the famous Myra Canyon, Kelowna to Penticton on July 6, 2025

The Okanagan Trestles Tour is hosting a special event in July to celebrate the 111th anniversary of the Myra Canyon Trestles.

The historic Kettle Valley Rail Trail starts off at Myra Canyon in Kelowna and heads to Penticton for an 80-kilometre ride. Cyclists can also choose the 40 km route, which starts at the halfway point at "Chute Lake", before heading through Rock Oven Regional Park and Naramata Wine Country.

The 80 km route has an average completion time of 5.5 hours, while the 40 km route will take approximately 2.5 -3.5 hours.

The ride includes four rest stops with food and drinks, mechanical support and first aid if needed. At the end, attendees will enjoy a BBQ at Penticton Lakeside Resort, with beverage options and live music.

The event supports the KVR Rail Trail and BC Parks.

Participants can also opt for a bike shuttle service for this event, to have bikes taken on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Penticton Trade and Convention Centre to Myra Canyon (secure area) or Chute Lake (secure area).

Registration closes for the event on June 15, or when all tickets are sold out.

For more information on pricing and the event, head to the Okanagan Testles Tour website here.