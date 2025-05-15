261363
Penticton News  

Aerial acrobatic showcase coming to Penticton's Peach Festival

Aerial Stunts at Peach Fest

This August, the Penticton Peach Festival will be welcoming iFlip, an aerial acrobatic showcase, to its performance lineup.

The group will be performing stunts with "innovative technology, and jaw-dropping aerial feats," iFlip, daily inside Okanagan Lake Park during the 2025 festival.

The show features tricks on the Aerial Bungee, Tramp-Wall, Power-Track, Trapeze, and an 18-metre High Dive into a stuntman airbag.

“iFlip is a spectacular show that is sure to become one of the most talked-about attractions of the 2025 Penticton Peach Festival," Shawna Tinga, President of the Penticton Peach Festival, said in a news release.

Penticton Peach Fest is a free, family-friendly celebration running from August 6-10.

