Khalsa Day Parade will bring rolling road closures through Penticton

Photo: File photo nticipate rolling road closures during Sunday’s Khalsa Day Parade in Penticton

Travellers are being advised to expect delays and some rolling road closures during Sunday’s Khalsa Day Parade in Penticton.

The city said they anticipate hundreds of people to take part in the parade, which starts at the Penticton Sikh Temple and loops through the neighbourhood.

The parade will impact South Main Street and surrounding streets between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The cultural procession leaves the temple at 3290 South Main Street at 11:30 a.m., travelling south to Yorkton Avenue, then along Wilson Street and Green Avenue W before returning along South Main Street in a three km circuit.

"Drivers are reminded to watch for traffic control personnel, to slow down and remain patient," the city added.

"All members of the public are invited to join in the festivities, which will involve music, floats and food."