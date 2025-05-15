South Okanagan Bylaw, RCMP officers help rescue kittens hiding in the shrubs

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society South Okanagan RCMP, bylaw `and OHS team up to rescue three kittens

An emergency call from South Okanagan Bylaw had a happy ending on Wednesday, resulting in three tiny kittens being rescued.

The Okanagan Humane Society shared that they were called out to help a situation on the Westside, RCMP needed help with some kittens hiding in the shrubs.

"Thankfully, a bylaw officer who happened to be nearby—and who is also a past OHS rescuer and foster—was flagged down and knew just what to do. She worked with RCMP to safely secure the three kittens after nearly two hours of effort," the OHS said in a social media post.

"The kittens were brought to our vet partner at Lakecity Animal Hospital, where they received a full check-up."

Once the kittens were cleared, they were moved to an experienced OHS foster home.

"Once they're around 12 weeks old and have been spayed/neutered, they’ll be ready for adoption," the OHS added.

"We’re so grateful for the quick action and teamwork that gave these little ones a second chance! OHS is local people helping local animals."