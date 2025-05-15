Okanagan municipalities recommend climate friendly gardening and landscaping

Sarah Crookall

With ongoing drought concerns in the Okanagan, many local municipalities are recommending climate-friendly plants heading into the warmer months.

For annual flowers with a variety of colours, gardeners recommend the heat-tolerant portulaca as a ground cover plant.

“They open in sun; they close at the nighttime in the shade," said Stan Reid, owner of Reid's Greenhouse in Oliver. "They do good in sandy areas, so they don't need much watering."

Reid added that the colourful flowers bloom all summer until October, reaching a height of roughly eight inches.

Additionally, petunias and impatiens are year-round plants that Reid carries, which do well in warmer climates, but do require more water and care, such as some shade.

However, in drought conditions, the blue fescue and alumroot do well, with the latter doubling as pollinators.

In terms of landscaping, experts recommend planting evergreens like junipers or shrubs such as the barberry instead of cedar hedges, which require more water.

Oliver’s Sagebrush Nursery specializes in native Okanagan plants, carrying a variety of perennials from ground cover plants to grasses and shrubs. They also frequently work with landscapers in the dry Okanagan climate.

Staff say the fragrant mock orange and the berry-laden Saskatoon shrubs are just a couple of popular native plants. For instance, the nursery also carries the abundant smooth sumac shrub and a variety of grasses.

In addition to drought-resistant gardening, or xeriscaping, residents can adopt good gardening habits like watering between dusk and dawn to prevent water evaporation.

For a more in-depth look at water-wise plants and tips from the Okanagan Basin Water Board, click here.