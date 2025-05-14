Century-old May Day tradition continues in Naramata on Victoria Day

Photo: Craig Henderson A century-old tradition continues in Naramata on Victoria Day.

Keeping a century-old tradition very alive, the Village of Naramata will once again be hosting a May Day event on Monday.

Since 1923, Master of Ceremonies Craig Henderson said the community has gathered to celebrate, with school children taking part in the traditional maypole dance.

"Naramata is one of few BC communities that has kept this tradition alive for over one hundred years. Some of the others are: Port Coquitlam, 102 years; Fort Langley,103 years; Kaslo, 133 years; New Westminster, 155 years," he added.

The community-driven event helps builds connection with all ages, especially the school children involved.

“Our May Day celebration is indeed a rite of passage for our kids. The entire school is involved from the little kids to the grade fives. The older kids learn important life skills such as public speaking, volunteerism and good citizenship directly because of the May Day program," Henderson said.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 19 at Manitou Park. Attendees are advised to bring a lawn chair to watch the festivities.