Penticton's South Main Street will have temporary no parking starting next week

Photo: City of Penticton City of Penticton issues reminder for temporary no parking rolling out on South Main Street

There will be a temporary no parking issued throughout South Main Street starting next week, to allow for line painting crews to work.

Crews will be marking the road between Galt Avenue and Skaha Marina starting on Tuesday, May 20 and continuing through to the beginning of June.

The city said the rolling temporary no parking areas will be marked with signage and parking will be restored as soon as possible.

"Residents should watch for the temporary ‘no parking’ signs and avoid parking within the designated spaces while line painting is taking place," the city said in the news release.

"Please respect the no parking signs, watch for traffic control personnel while crews are working, and allow yourself extra travel time during this time."