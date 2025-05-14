Penticton adding more mobility access beach mats to help everyone enjoy the beach

Photo: City of Penticton Mobi-Mats at two new beach locations in Penticton starting May 17

After "phenomenal feedback" from last year's rollout of the Mobi-Mat, the City of Penticton has announced that two additional beaches will be getting them starting this weekend.

Sudbury beach first installed the Mobi mats and Mobi chairs last summer, which will help provide non-slip wheelchair beach access for handicapped accessible paths.

The city said they will be rolling out new Mobi-mats this season at Skaha Lake Park near the base of Parkview Drive and Okanagan Lake Beach near the SS Sicamous.

The ones at Sudbury Beach will also return.

"While the mats will be available as of May long weekend, please note the Mobi-chairs, which provide water access, will be available beginning July 1, when the City also installs the beach slides and docks, officially gearing up for summer," the city shared in their news release.

The Mobi-chairs will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. More details will be provided on their location and hours closer to the date.

The City also offers the following accessible beach access options:

Okanagan Lake Beach (near Power Street): Ramp from walkway down to the beach, with accessible picnic tables.

Okanagan Lake Beach (west of Lakawanna Park): Ramp from walkway leads down to a concrete walking path that goes to the water's edge, also with picnic tables.

Skaha Lake Park (near concession): Accessible ramp down to the beach, with two accessible tables.

Okanagan Lake Park (east of the Lakeside Resort): Ramp to beach, near dog park.

For more information on accessibility in Penticton's parks and beaches, visit penticton.ca/accessible-city.