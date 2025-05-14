South Okanagan-Similkameen communities entering into pilot program for provincially funded water meters

Photo: Pixabay RDOS communities participating in provincial water-monitoring pilot program

The South Okanagan-Similkameen communities that were selected in a $50-million provincial water meters investment will be starting in a pilot program soon.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen shared on Wednesday that participating in the pilot program will help "provide data and develop strategies to aid other communities interested in implementing automated metering plans."

The areas of Faulder, Olalla, and Willowbrook Water Systems will be receiving 320 new or replacement meters, with a total of $2,050,325 in provincial funding, through the program.

“The Regional District is pleased to participate in this important universal metering pilot program,” Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair said in the news release.

“This project will give the RDOS the opportunity to improve watershed management and improve the sustainability of local water systems going forward.”

The installation is anticipated to begin by late summer 2025, with the deadline to complete the installation phase by March 2027.

The RDOS said the key benefits of universal metering include:

Tracking leaks to identify losses to the water system

Aiding residents in managing their water use, leading to potential savings on utility bills

Helping to identify the effectiveness of water restrictions during periods of concern

Reducing the operational costs of the water system

Residents will go through a mock-billing period of 12 months to help adjust their use based on an updated billing structure after installation in complete.

The RDOS said information meetings will be scheduled in each of the participating communities to answer questions and provide additional details.

Project information and meeting dates will be shared on the RDOS Universal Metering System Pilot Project page and staff are available to answer questions about the project via telephone, email, or in person at the RDOS office in Penticton.